FleetPride acquires Portville Truck & Auto Repair of Portville, New York

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired the assets of Portville Truck & Auto Repair.

Along with their two main locations in Portville, New York., the company also operates Fat Cat’s Recovery and Repair in Steamburg, New York; I-86 Repair and Towing in Belmont, New York; and Big Dog Heavy Duty Recovery and Repair in Kane, Pennsylvania. Chris Travis, founder of Portville Truck & Auto Repair, will serve as general manager of the new FleetPride locations.

“I am very proud of all the hard work our team has done over the last 38 years to build our business and take care of our customers,” Travis said.

“We are excited for this new venture, which allows us to significantly grow our parts business while bolstering our existing service capabilities, giving even greater support to our customers in the area. We know our team will add value to the FleetPride organization as well, bringing decades of truck towing, recovery, and repair expertise.”

This acquisition is the third for FleetPride this year. With the recent launch of their dedicated service business unit, FleetPride’s strategy has been a key enabler to integrating businesses better and faster, and to scaling their capabilities for customers nationwide.

“Chris Travis has built an outstanding company,” Cory Anderson, FleetPride’s vice president and general manager of service, said. “We are thrilled to welcome everyone at Portville Truck & Auto Repair, including their Fat Cat’s, I86, and Big Dog locations, to FleetPride and expand our nationwide parts and service network into new territory in the Southern Tier of New York and northern Pennsylvania.”

Mike Harris, FleetPride’s senior vice president of sales and operations, said the company looks forward to working with Travis and the Portville Truck & Auto team.

“I also want to thank and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our FleetPride team members who put in endless hours to support our robust Mergers and Acquisitions engine,” Harris said. “Because of their efforts, we are building the best parts and service solutions provider in the heavy-duty aftermarket.”