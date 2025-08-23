Fleetworthy accelerates AI capabilities

ALBANY, N.Y. — Fleetworthy is announcing major advances in its enterprise-wide AI capabilities and strategy.

The company is integrating AI across its solutions to streamline operations, enhance safety and compliance and deliver measurable efficiencies, while maintaining a responsible approach to AI adoption.

“At Fleetworthy, we believe the future of fleet management is powered by intelligent technology that supports the people behind the wheel and in the back office,” said Shay Demmons, CPO, Fleetworthy. “Our AI strategy is built on delivering practical, high-impact solutions that make fleets safer, more efficient, and more prepared for what’s next. By integrating AI across our product portfolio, we’re helping our customers unlock real operational value today, while laying the groundwork for the predictive, connected fleet technology of tomorrow.”

Fleetworthy’s AI Strategy

According to a company press release, Fleetworthy’s AI strategy centers on amplifying human decision-making by automating repetitive tasks, freeing up fleet professionals to focus on higher-level strategic priorities.

“Over the past year, Fleetworthy significantly enhanced its AI capabilities throughout its major brands, which include Bestpass by Fleetworthy and Drivewyze by Fleetworthy,” Fleetworthy said.

Tools and Features

Continuous Monitoring + AI Alerting —AI analyzes fleet data streams in real-time, surfacing actionable risk assessments and alerts. Fleets can immediately respond to emerging risks or operational anomalies, mitigating liabilities and enhancing safety outcomes through intelligent intervention.

AI-Powered Audit Readiness — Intelligent anomaly detection and predictive audit reporting are enabled through proactive compliance auditing. Fleet managers are warned of potential compliance issues long before audits occur – giving them time to take corrective action and minimize penalties.

Predictive Toll Intelligence — AI-driven predictive analytics forecast toll costs with unprecedented accuracy. A powerful reporting system anticipates potential overspending, proactively flags anomalies, and enables route optimization – helping fleets reduce violations and increase cost control.

“As we expand our AI capabilities, we’re committed to delivering a steady stream of innovation that drives new levels of efficiency, intelligence, and automation for our customers,” Demmons said. “These AI advancements are central to our upcoming roadmap, ensuring fleets stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.