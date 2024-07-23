FMCSA removes four ELDs from legal registered list

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, July 23, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced its decision to remove four electronic logging devices (ELDs) from the registered list of ELDs.

The four devices include:

CTE-LOG ELD

ELD VOLT

POWERTRUCKS ELD

TFM ELD

The reason for the removal of the four ELDs was the failure of the ELD providers to meet the minimum requirements in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A. The four ELDs now appear on FMCSA’s Revoked Devices list.

Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data. Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before Sept. 21, 2024.

It was stated that motor carriers will have up to 60 days to replace the now-revoked ELDs. Failure to do this will land the motor carrier in violation of 49 CFR 395.8 (a)(1) — receive a “No record of duty status,” and the drivers will be placed out-of-service in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) OOS Criteria.

The reinstatement of the ELDs is possible if the providers correct the identified deficiencies for their devices, which will place them back on the registered list of ELDs.

FMCSA encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above as soon as possible to avoid potential compliance issues.