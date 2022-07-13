Full Tilt Logistics announces massive expansion

RENO, Nev. — Full Tilt Logistics has announced a massive expansion of its operation.

The company said in a Wednesday, July 13, news release that it has acquired a new 250,000-square-foot warehouse space located on Prototype Drive in South Reno. Company officials said the expansion will allow the company to hire additional staff.

“Strategically positioned in Northern Nevada, Full Tilt is able to deliver goods nationwide and can distribute to the eleven Western states within 24 hours,” according to the news release.

Full Tilt Logistics’ headquarters and the company’s new warehouse are on two major highway corridors: Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 395.

“We are so fortunate to have a loyal customer base already. Now we can easily accommodate our existing customers’ growing needs, and make room for many new customers,” Tiffany Novich, president of Full Tilt Logistic, said. “We have been building this business with intention for almost a decade and it’s exciting to see our vision coming to fruition.”

The new facility has 12 service doors allowing trucks to load and unload goods. The company expects more than 50 employees on site, helping to expand not only the company but also generate local jobs.