PrePass Safety Alliance buys CVO Holding Company

PHOENIX – PrePass Safety Alliance has acquired CVO Holding Company LLC.

The Alliance introduced PrePass, the original connected vehicle technology, with the support of CVO in 1993.

Since then, the PrePass weigh station bypass program has provided more than a billion safe bypasses of open weigh facilities, saving the trucking industry over 405 million gallons of fuel and $7.9 billion in operating costs, according to a news release.

According to company officials, PrePass reduced truck-related pollution in the same timeframe by more than 905,000 metric tons, the equivalent of taking 161,000 automobiles off the road. More than 105,000 motor carriers and more than 700,000 trucks subscribe to PrePass bypass and electronic toll payment services.

“This is the perfect match of two organizations that introduced the concept of connected vehicle technology to the trucking industry and have led the way ever since,” Mark Doughty, president and CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance, said. “CVO has supported PrePass from its inception, helping grow the program into America’s leading weigh station bypass service. The Alliance views this strategic acquisition as an exciting opportunity to better serve its state and industry partners while fulfilling our non-profit mission to make highways safer and more efficient through innovative, data-driven solutions.”

Skip Kinford, president and CEO of CVO Holdings Company, LLC, said that over the past three decades, the CVO team “has delivered cutting edge technology and world-class support to PrePass Safety Alliance and the PrePass program. This acquisition creates an alignment of effort and focus between our organizations that will drive the next generation of commercial motor vehicle safety innovation. We are thrilled to join the Alliance as one team with one mission.”