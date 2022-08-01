Gabrielli truck sales becomes Volvo Trucks Certified EV dealer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America has designated Gabrielli Truck Sales, one of the largest and oldest commercial truck dealers in the Northeast, as a Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer.

Gabrielli Truck Sales recently completed the required sales and service training, as well as the necessary facility updates to its Jamaica, New York, location, which is centrally located to support the New York City region, including John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“Volvo Trucks continues to make meaningful progress on the path toward wide scale commercial deployment of VNR Electrics from coast to coast with our second Certified EV Dealer in New York State and the third in the Northeast region — a signal to the market that local and regional freight transport can be reliably accomplished with zero-tailpipe emissions,” Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, said. “Gabrielli Truck Sales is in a key location to support fleets that operate in the boroughs covered by EV incentive programs, including the New York City Clean Trucks Program and the NY Truck Voucher Incentive Program, both of which are helping to make this region a growing hot spot for electromobility in the U.S.”

The Volvo VNR Electric is specifically designed for local and regional distribution and was designed as a zero-tailpipe emissions transport tractor for fleet operators. Volvo says it’s suitable for drayage, pickup and delivery and food and beverage distribution in urban areas.

“The densely populated neighborhoods in New York City will also benefit from the nearly silent battery-electric Volvo VNR Electrics, enabling off-hour deliveries without impacting the local community,” according to a news release.

“Gabrielli’s experienced sales team is prepared to consult with fleets in the region on how battery-electric trucks fit in their operation and ensure the right Volvo VNR Electric configuration based on their fleet’s application,” the news release continued. “This includes evaluation of routes to determine which are the most ideal for electromobility, what to consider when investing in charging infrastructure, and available grants and incentives to offset project costs. Gabrielli is also installing high-powered EV charging infrastructure to service the VNR Electric and provide charging capabilities to local fleets as they begin adopting battery-electric vehicles.”

The Jamaica, New York, location has a dedicated EV service bay equipped with the diagnostic tools needed to service the VNR Electric model.

Two technicians have completed the robust technical training to service electric drivetrains and components.

The technicians have also been equipped to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs and have been outfitted with personal protective equipment for working with high-voltage systems. The dealership also maintains a stock of key parts and components for the VNR Electric model.

“Gabrielli wants to be on the leading edge of the EV movement, and we have been seeing increased interest in battery-electric trucks from our customers,” Andrew Kanas, director of business development at Gabrielli Truck Sales, said. “We are one of the largest dealerships serving New York City, and we wanted to ensure we are ready to assist fleets locally and throughout the Northeast region with their transition to electric trucks.”

Volvo Trucks now has certified EV dealers in California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as in Quebec, Canada, with several dealerships across North America finalizing their certifications throughout 2022.