PCS Software releases Prime Express for automated driver-load matching

By The Trucker News Staff -
PCS Software has released Prime Express, an AI-driven Transportation Management Platform that the company says "optimally matches loads, assets and drivers within networks across supply chains."

HOUSTON — PCS Software has released Prime Express, an AI-driven Transportation Management Platform that the company says “optimally matches loads, assets and drivers within networks across supply chains.”

“Prime Express represents a fresh approach and departure from the traditional model of Transportation Management Software,” the news release stated. “Numerous vendors already develop TMS systems for individual sectors of the transportation and logistics industry. PCS Software took a comprehensive approach and developed the first-of-its-kind TMP: a single, unified web-based platform that automates load planning and dispatch for shippers and carriers.”

The initial release is delivered as a web portal that is accessible within PCS users’ existing TMS platforms. The platform leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide immediate and direct benefits not offered by traditional TMS systems.

Prime Express gives users instant and optimal driver-load matching decisions and delivers recommendations through its user interface. With one click, users can execute the recommendations through integration with their TMS dispatch functions.

“Change is the only constant in the fast-moving transportation and logistics industry. In the current inflationary environment, companies need higher levels of automation and visibility to succeed,” Paul Beavers, chief technology officer of PCS Software, said. “The release of Prime Express comes at the perfect time. With access to powerful load and driver optimization technology in a single, easy-to-use platform, shippers and carriers of all sizes will be able to increase efficiency and sharpen their competitive edge.”

Leveraging AI for fleet and driver optimization

The AI-driven functionality of Prime Express optimally matches available loads, trucks and drivers based on user-defined parameters.

“Automation creates optimal routes that reduce deadhead mileage and maximize network savings and profitability,” according to the news release. “For daily operations, Prime Express reduces tasks and maximizes the return on human capital for companies.”

With the simple workflow, users:

  • Select the equipment, drivers, and loads/shipments they want to optimize.
  • Reduce errors and rework by using the power of AI to solve complex problems.
  • Accept recommendations to automate the load planning and dispatch process.
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

