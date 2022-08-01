Tennessee updates traffic information app to include pothole reporting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has announced that its SmartWay traffic information site and the new TDOTFIX are now available on MyTN, the mobile app designed to access state government services.

TDOTFIX allows motorists to report issues with roadways, such as potholes, while SmartWay traffic shows live traffic information.

“Having these amenities in one place is good customer service,” TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said. “We are pleased to partner with our Strategic Technology Services group to make traffic information even more accessible with this one-stop shop.”

The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration’s Strategic Technology Solutions (STS) developed MyTN in partnership with state agencies.

According to a TDOT news release, “STS provides planning, resources, execution and coordination in managing the information systems needs of the state. MyTN includes more than 60 services from 23 departments and agencies across state government with 56,000 users.”

Users can visit MyTN.gov to download the app to their devices by clicking the Apple or Android store icons.

TDOT SmartWay offers real-time statewide traffic information, including incidents, construction and road conditions.

Users can also access live cameras and large electronic message boards via SmartWay.

TDOT launched the new 833-TDOTFIX hotline in June for drivers to report potholes and other maintenance issues that may be considered roadway safety hazards.

A call center agent will ask the driver a series of questions and submit that information through TDOT’s online maintenance work request form.

Users can also fill out the form themselves by using the app.

Since the launch last month, TDOTFIX has handled more than 1,700 requests.