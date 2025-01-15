Georgia Motor Trucking Association announces new CEO

In a Wednesday Facebook post, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association announced that Seth Millican has been named its new President & CEO.
“Seth brings a wealth of experience in transportation, public affairs, and leadership, having previously served as the Executive Director of the Georgia Transportation Alliance,” GMTA’s post said. “A lifelong Georgian, Seth’s passion for advancing the industry and fostering strong relationships aligns perfectly with GMTA’s mission. He and his wife, Kara, live in Marietta with their four children, where they are active in their church and community.”
He replaces Ed Crowell who is retiring after a 32-year stint as President and CEO, which the GMTA called “extraordinary.”
“His visionary leadership, countless legislative victories, and commitment to excellence have propelled GMTA to being one of the top associations in both the state and the country,” GMTA said. “Through challenges and growth, Ed has been a tenacious and wise leader, a strategic businessman, and an inspiring mentor. His legacy is one of resilience, innovation, and impact.”
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.