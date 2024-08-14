JB Hunt earns cargo security award

LOWELL, Ark. — Cargo security has been an ongoing problem, and was at record levels last year.

According to a release issued on Wednesday, Aug. 14, J.B. Hunt’s aggressive approach to curbing the threat of cargo theft has won them recoginition.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., noted as one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, has been awarded Verisk CargoNet’s Best in Cargo Security recognition for its preventive measures, program engagement, and response preparedness to address cargo theft in real time throughout 2023.

“We are continually working to ensure our customers’ freight is as secure as possible,” said Spencer Frazier, executive vice president of sales and marketing at J.B. Hunt. “This award from Verisk CargoNet reflects the efforts of our safety, security and technology teams — some of the most talented and innovative people in the industry — to drive solutions that help customers mitigate risk, keep their cargo secure, and manage through the current freight environment.”

J.B. Hunt officials noted that the company has worked with Verisk’s CargoNet team intelligence, and analytics for more than a decade.

“CargoNet’s industry-leading database helps ensure that theft is reported accurately and in a timely manner, alerting law enforcement and other CargoNet members in the event of an incident,” J.B. Hunt’s release stated. “Focused on augmenting clients’ security program, CargoNet is part of Verisk, a leading global data analytics and technology provider.”

The award is in recognition of J.B. Hunt’s security organization that recorded a 99.99% theft-free rate for full loads in 2023. The company has technology and analytics in place that can detect many types of carrier fraud and, in some cases, prevent cargo theft before the load is ever picked up, according to its release.

Additionally, J.B. Hunt states that it has expanded its security efforts to include a 24/7 Security Operation Center for monitoring and protecting high-value and high-risk freight. The company has also enhanced teams that specialize in supply chain security, investigations, and asset protection and recovery to provide real-time prevention, detection and intervention when threats are detected.

Organized cargo theft has risen to one of the top industry concerns for shippers.

According to CargoNet, more than 2,800 events were recorded across the United States and Canada in 2023, a 59% increase year-over-year. More than 60% of those involved theft of a full or part of a shipment with an average estimated value of $188,617 per event and an estimated total of $331.9 million.

J.B. Hunt published a blog post in March highlighting best practices carriers can follow to prevent cargo theft. The company also shared several theft prevention tips which include:

Strictly control pickup authorization. Clearly define the process for authorizing pickups and limit the number of authorized personnel with access to pick up information. Maintain a documented list of approved carriers and their drivers.

Clearly define the process for authorizing pickups and limit the number of authorized personnel with access to pick up information. Maintain a documented list of approved carriers and their drivers. Verify carrier identity. Make sure the carrier and driver that come to pick up the load are listed on the documentation from the broker. Check for DOT-required placards with carrier name, DOT number and MC number. Also be sure to check the driver’s photo ID.

Make sure the carrier and driver that come to pick up the load are listed on the documentation from the broker. Check for DOT-required placards with carrier name, DOT number and MC number. Also be sure to check the driver’s photo ID. Take photos at pickup. Document and record pictures of the trailer, tractor, license plates, DOT placards, driver’s ID, bill of lading, seal and the interior of the loaded trailer before the doors are shut and the seal is applied. All of this will be crucial information needed by law enforcement and investigators in the event of a theft.

Document and record pictures of the trailer, tractor, license plates, DOT placards, driver’s ID, bill of lading, seal and the interior of the loaded trailer before the doors are shut and the seal is applied. All of this will be crucial information needed by law enforcement and investigators in the event of a theft. Verify shipment information. Cross-check the details provided with the information on the original shipping order. If there are any last-minute changes to the pickup arrangements, contact the broker directly to confirm those changes.

Cross-check the details provided with the information on the original shipping order. If there are any last-minute changes to the pickup arrangements, contact the broker directly to confirm those changes. Use unique pickup codes. Implement a system that generates unique pickup codes for each shipment. Only share the pickup code with the authorized carrier and instruct them to provide it at the time of pick up for verification.

Implement a system that generates unique pickup codes for each shipment. Only share the pickup code with the authorized carrier and instruct them to provide it at the time of pick up for verification. Monitor pickup activity. Keep track of all pickup requests and activities in a centralized system. Regularly review pickup logs and look for any unusual patterns or discrepancies. Conduct regular audits to identify any vulnerabilities in your pickup authorization system.

Keep track of all pickup requests and activities in a centralized system. Regularly review pickup logs and look for any unusual patterns or discrepancies. Conduct regular audits to identify any vulnerabilities in your pickup authorization system. Train employees and staff. Educate your employees and staff about the risks of fictitious pickups and the importance of adhering to pick up authorization protocols. Encourage them to report any suspicious activities immediately.

Educate your employees and staff about the risks of fictitious pickups and the importance of adhering to pick up authorization protocols. Encourage them to report any suspicious activities immediately. Implement GPS tracking. Use a carrier with a high-value loads GPS tracking program. High-value and high-risk loads should use covert GPS tracking on shipments to monitor their location and ensure they are headed to the correct destination.

Use a carrier with a high-value loads GPS tracking program. High-value and high-risk loads should use covert GPS tracking on shipments to monitor their location and ensure they are headed to the correct destination. Use a high-security bolt or 5mm cable seals. Secure your cargo with high-security seals to make it more difficult to access. Don’t use a plastic or metal band seal that can be broken without tools.

Secure your cargo with high-security seals to make it more difficult to access. Don’t use a plastic or metal band seal that can be broken without tools. Deploy enhanced securement hardware on high-value loads. Use high strength padlocks, lock rod security devices or figure 8 cable seals at the top of the lock rod bars.

Use high strength padlocks, lock rod security devices or figure 8 cable seals at the top of the lock rod bars. Secure your pickup location. Have video surveillance and on-site security personnel. Camera coverage of the gate, dock and driver area should be prioritized. Cameras in the pickup area where drivers check in should be mounted low enough to get a good image of the face when the driver is wearing a hat. Also limit who has access to the pickup location.

Have video surveillance and on-site security personnel. Camera coverage of the gate, dock and driver area should be prioritized. Cameras in the pickup area where drivers check in should be mounted low enough to get a good image of the face when the driver is wearing a hat. Also limit who has access to the pickup location. Work with law enforcement and cargo theft investigators. In the event of any suspected fictitious pickup attempts or incidents, contact law enforcement immediately. Provide law enforcement and investigators working with the transportation supplier or insurance company with all the relevant information quickly.

In the event of any suspected fictitious pickup attempts or incidents, contact law enforcement immediately. Provide law enforcement and investigators working with the transportation supplier or insurance company with all the relevant information quickly. Participate in Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) , CargoNet and your regional supply chain security organizations. These groups work together to stop and prevent cargo theft. They provide resources for security standards, security best practices and current trends in cargo theft.