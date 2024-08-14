WYDOT announces EV networking database, NEVI update

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The state of Wyoming is extending an invitation for those that are willing to contribute in the developing of the infrastructure to make electric-powered vehicles to the state.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a new networking database for stakeholders interested in developing Electric Vehicle infrastructure in the state.

According to WYDOT’s release, the database was developed to help facilitate connections among those interested in being part of EV charging station deployment teams, including landowners, site hosts, equipment manufacturers, charging services, electrical contractors, utilities, and other service providers.

“The stakeholder database is completely voluntary and could be a tool to inspire potential EV station partnerships ahead of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program Request for Proposal process,” said Keith Fulton, assistant chief engineer for engineering and planning.

The database is also linked on WYDOT’s NEVI website, which has recently been updated.

In the same release, WYDOT also announced the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program Request for Proposal will not be limited to the seven towns WYDOT has previously announced.

“Any interested party that can fully meet the requirements outlined in Federal NEVI rules and WYDOT’s upcoming RFP can apply for funding,” the release stated.

WYDOT expects to release the NEVI RFP in early 2025 which it says will focus on construction, acquisition, installation, operations, maintenance, and ownership of NEVI-funded EV fast charging stations, including requirements regarding direct current fast charging equipment, site selection and reporting.