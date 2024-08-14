Nomination period opens for TA’s 2025 Citizen Driver Award

WESTLAKE, Ohio – TravelCenters of America (TA) is now accepting Citizen Driver nominations for 2025. This year marks the 15th for a program that TA created to recognize professional drivers who demonstrate traits that “bring a high level of respect to the truck driving profession, including good citizenship, safety, health and wellness, community involvement and leadership,” according to a release the company issued Aug. 13.

As part of the honor, Citizen Driver Award winners may select a TA, Petro Stopping Center or TA Express location to be dedicated in their name, allowing their story to be continuously displayed for all travelers that pass through, according to the release. In addition, the winner will receive $5,000 in prize money, and TA will make a $2,500 donation to each winner’s organization of choice.

Nominations, including self-nominations of professional drivers, will be accepted through Oct. 7, 2024. A panel of trucking professionals will review all the nominees to select the finalists.

“The Citizen Driver Program spotlights some of the most extraordinary drivers today and illustrates the fine examples of professionalism embedded in the truck driving profession,” the release stated. “Last year, over 150 nominations for the Citizen Driver award were received from fleet owners and executives, professional drivers, trucking organization members and trucking industry suppliers.”

To date, 44 Citizen Drivers have been awarded with this prestigious honor. To nominate yourself or someone else to be considered, complete the nomination form by clicking here.