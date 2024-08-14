FTR’s trucking conditions index remains positive despite significant decrease

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — FTR Transportation Intelligence’s Trucking Conditions Index (TCI) remained in positive territory in June but weakened to 0.95 from May’s 2.24 reading. Details matter, however, as core freight dynamics improved for trucking companies during June, higher financing costs and a slowing of diesel price decreases were substantial offsets.

In its latest report, FTR states it expects a general improvement in carrier market conditions, but according to FTR’s current forecast, the TCI could see both positive and negative readings in the coming months before the index turns consistently positive by the end of this year.

“Today’s market might feel as weak as it has been, but we continue to see a growing foundation for a recovery in financial conditions for trucking companies,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. “Strengthening capacity utilization sets the stage for firmer freight rates starting late this year and accelerating somewhat in 2025. Although nothing approaching the likes of 2021 is on the horizon, carriers should be seeing considerably more favorable conditions by next spring.”

The TCI tracks changes representing five major conditions in the U.S. truck market: freight volumes, freight rates, fleet capacity, fuel prices, and financing costs. The individual metrics are combined into a single index indicating the industry’s overall health. A positive score represents good, optimistic conditions. Conversely, a negative score represents bad, pessimistic conditions. Readings near zero are consistent with a neutral operating environment, and double-digit readings in either direction suggest significant operating changes are likely.