JB Hunt earns addition to Dow Jones index

LOWELL, Ark. – J.B. Hunt announced in a media release on Tuesday that it has been named to the North American Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI North America) for 2024, earning a spot among sustainability leaders identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

“The DJSI North America is one of the highest standards for evaluating companies’ sustainability efforts. Being a constituent on the index demonstrates our company’s progress toward reducing our environmental impact and enhancing the value we create for our employees, customers and communities,” said Greer Woodruff, executive vice president of safety, sustainability and maintenance at J.B. Hunt. “It is an honor to be included for the first time ever and reflects the hard work and commitment of our team to design and implement best-in-class supply chain solutions that help our customers achieve their sustainability goals.”

The DJSI North America represents the top 20% of North America’s largest 600 companies in the S&P Global Brand Marketing Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. J.B. Hunt is the only road transportation company to make the DJSI North America and one of just five companies in the overall transportation industry group.

In 2023, J.B. Hunt surpassed the halfway mark for reaching its ambitious goal to reduce its carbon emissions intensity 32% by 2034 from a baseline year of 2019. Complementary to its goal, the company’s intermodal service leads the industry in converting over-the-road shipments to rail, which on average reduces a shipment’s carbon footprint by 65% versus highway truck transportation. Over the past decade, J.B. Hunt’s Intermodal service has helped avoid an estimated 30 million metric tons of CO2e emissions.

The DJSI North America is widely regarded among the investor community as a leading standard for companies adopting top sustainability practices. The S&P Dow Jones Indices, which includes DJSI North America, will rename several of its sustainability and ESG-related indices to the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices on February 10.