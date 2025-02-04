Train collides with tractor-trailer blocking roads near Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Media outlets in the Atlanta area including WSB-TV reported that several roads in the City of South Fulton, a city just south of Atlanta were shut down on Tuesday morning after a crash between a train and a tractor-trailer.
South Fulton police report that the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Monday night. That is when officers were called to Roosevelt Hwy. and Roberts Rd. where a tractor-trailer was trying to get into Strategic Material when the trailer was hit by a CSX train while crossing the tracks.
The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t hurt, but the trailer and the front of the train were significantly damaged.
