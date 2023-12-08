Jeff Fields appointed director of safety for Wilson Logistics

STRAFFORD, Mo. — In early December Wilson Logistics appointed Jeff Fields as its new director of safety. Fields previously served as the carrier’s safety manager.

Fields, who has worked in the transportation industry for more than two decades, earned his CDL in 1992 and spent five years hauling feed, commodoties and cattle for independent contractors.

For the past 25 years, he has worked as a trainer. He has been with Wilson Logistics for six years.

“Jeff prides himself on educating drivers regrding safety, responsibility to the motoring public, and profitability,” notes a press release from Wilson Logistics. “He has a passion for driver safety and a constant desire to help prospective and current drivers achieve success through a safe career in truck driving.”

In his new role, Fields is responsible for the company’s overall safety, driver training, claims and compliance programs, including operating authority updates with Federal Motor Carrir Safety Regulations.