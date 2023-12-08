FMCSA reinstates CI ELD LOGS to registered list

WASHINGTON — Earlier this week, The Trucker reported that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) had removed 10 ELDs from its approval list.
As of day’s end on Thursday, Dec. 7, the FMCSA has reinstated one of the 10 ELDs, according to a news release. The ELD, which was previously revoked but has now been reinstated, is:
ELD Name: CI ELD LOGSELD Model number: CILGS ELD Identifier: CRS270 ELD Provider: CV Options LLC
FMCSA’s complete list of registered ELDs can be viewed here.
