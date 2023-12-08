TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

FMCSA reinstates CI ELD LOGS to registered list

By Erica N. Guy -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   FMCSA reinstates CI ELD LOGS to registered list
Reading Time: < 1 minute
FMCSA reinstates CI ELD LOGS to registered list
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has reinstated one of the 10 ELDs that were pulled from the registered list.

WASHINGTON — Earlier this week, The Trucker reported that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) had removed 10 ELDs from its approval list.

As of day’s end on Thursday, Dec. 7, the FMCSA has reinstated one of the 10 ELDs, according to a news release. The ELD, which was previously revoked but has now been reinstated, is:

ELD Name: CI ELD LOGSELD Model number: CILGSELD Identifier: CRS270ELD Provider: CV Options LLC

FMCSA’s complete list of registered ELDs can be viewed here.

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

Avatar for Erica N. Guy
Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE