JJ Keller updates FleetMentor System

NEENAH, Wis. — J. J. Keller & Associates is announcing the launch of its newly updated FleetMentor System.

“Based on the needs of today’s busy professionals, we updated FleetMentor to be even more effective at helping them succeed in spite of often limited safety and compliance resources or regulatory expertise,” said Frances Crowley Yuronich, senior product manager of technology solutions. “This update reflects extensive user input in the development of multiple new features.”

Cloud Based Platform

The cloud-based platform features a variety of upgrades that make it easier for small to mid-sized motor carriers and companies that have employees who drive as part of their job to manage common safety and compliance challenges.

A 2025 J. J. Keller Center for Market Insights study found that 48% of these companies (with 0–99 vehicles) identified maintaining accurate and well-organized driver qualification files as a top compliance concern. Additionally, 44% responded that staying up to date on changes in the regulations was the most important aspect of FMCSA compliance.

FleetMentor Updates

The FleetMentor updates include:

Profile Builder – Gives users the ability to customize their experience based on the industry they are in, location(s) where they operate and regulations that apply to them.

Modernized Site Design – Includes a fully reimagined interface with a modern design and streamlined navigation.

Driver Training Management – Provides access to over 950 driver e-learning courses, in addition to tools for managing training enrollment and delivery.

Flexible Recordkeeping – Offers expanded capabilities to track records for accidents, vehicles, maintenance, inspections, drivers and non-driving employees.

“Feedback from our beta testers has been incredible,” Crowley Yuronich said. “We had one participant respond, ‘This looks AMAZING!!!!!! I am excited to use the new system.’ And it’s no wonder based on the strong demand we’re seeing for easy access to regulatory info, operational tools, driver training and our regulatory experts.”

Additional updates scheduled for later in 2025 include tools to manage MVR monitoring and DOT drug and alcohol testing. Current users of the FleetMentor System will be migrated over to the updated version in the coming months as their data in the site is collected and transferred to the updated platform.

For more information about the FleetMentor System or to request a free trial, visit FleetMentor.com or call 920-727-7238.