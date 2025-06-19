One dead in Freightliner crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, June 17 at approximately 2:50 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in Jackson County near Ashland.
The preliminary investigation indicated that a black Honda Civic, operated by Terielizabeth Smead, 68, of Lemon Grove Calif., was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 4 when it left its lane of travel and struck a Freightliner semi-truck and trailer, operated by Shekib Hakimi, 30, of Carmichael, Calif., parked on the shoulder.
A passenger in the Honda, Harry Smead, 74, also of Lemon Grove, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Terielizabeth was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Hakimi, the operator of the Freightliner, was not injured.
The highway was closed for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Fire and Rescue, Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Jackson County Medical Examiner, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.