TheTrucker.com
The Nation

One dead in Freightliner crash

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   One dead in Freightliner crash
Reading Time: < 1 minute
One dead in Freightliner crash
A Freightliner driver was involved in a fatal crash after a driver stuck the semi as it was parked along the road.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.  — On Tuesday, June 17 at approximately 2:50 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in Jackson County near Ashland.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a black Honda Civic, operated by Terielizabeth Smead, 68, of Lemon Grove Calif., was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 4 when it left its lane of travel and struck a Freightliner semi-truck and trailer, operated by Shekib Hakimi, 30, of Carmichael, Calif., parked on the shoulder.

A passenger in the Honda, Harry Smead, 74, also of Lemon Grove, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Terielizabeth was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Hakimi, the operator of the Freightliner, was not injured.

The highway was closed for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Fire and Rescue, Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Jackson County Medical Examiner, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE