Love’s opens 2nd store of ’24

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has opened its second location of the year.

The St. Augustine, Florida, store offers 63 truck parking spaces and an array of other amenities, according to a news release.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $5,000 to a local non-profit.

On Feb. 1, Love’s opened its first store of the year in Cortez, Colorado, adding 29 parking spaces to that area.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s donated $5,000 to Montezuma-Cortez High School in Cortez, the news release notes.