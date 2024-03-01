Love’s opens 2nd store of ’24

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has opened its second location of the year.
The St. Augustine, Florida, store offers 63 truck parking spaces and an array of other amenities, according to a news release.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $5,000 to a local non-profit.
On Feb. 1, Love’s opened its first store of the year in Cortez, Colorado, adding 29 parking spaces to that area.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s donated $5,000 to Montezuma-Cortez High School in Cortez, the news release notes.
