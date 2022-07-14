Love’s Travel Stops new location in Illinois, adds 70 parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Monroe Center, Illinois, thanks to a travel stop that opened Thursday. The store, located off Interstate 39 at Exit 111 (16991 East Illinois Route 72), adds 70 truck parking spaces and 55 jobs to Ogle County.

“Love’s is continuing to open new locations to provide customers with clean and safe places to stop, making summer travel more convenient,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said. “The Love’s in Monroe Center is the company’s 32nd location in Illinois, and our team members are excited to help get professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 12,000 square feet.

Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (opening July 18).

70 truck parking spaces.

64 car parking spaces.

Four RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Six showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Stillman Valley High School.