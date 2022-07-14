Ridgeline Lubricants launches fluids analysis program

DENVER, Colo. – Ridgeline, Parkland Corporation’s lubricant brand, has launched the Ridgeline Fluids Analysis program for maintenance professionals needing to detect engine problems before they occur.

The Ridgeline Fluids Analysis program provides a comprehensive analysis of equipment’s used oil/fluids every time the fluids and lubricants are changed, according to a news release.

“This provides insight into the performance trends of your equipment, as fluids analysis explains the engine’s performance level over time,” the news release stated.

“Ridgeline prides itself on offering lubricants and fluids that produce exceptional quality, reliability and high performance for your equipment,” Tom McClary, director of lubricants and specialty products at Parkland, said. “The Ridgeline Fluids Analysis program adds another pillar of reliability to the Ridgeline™ brand by giving customers a window into their engine and helping keep small maintenance problems small.”

For more information about Ridgeline Lubricants, visit www.ridgelinelubricants.com.