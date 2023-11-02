Love’s Travel Stops opens locations in Louisiana, Missouri 

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Herculaneum, Missouri, with two locations that opened on Nov. 2.

The location in Shreveport, located off Interstate 49 at Exit 215 (5430 N. Market St.), adds 80 jobs and 109 truck parking spaces to Caddo Parish, a news release stated.

The location in Herculaneum, located off Interstate 55 at Exit 178 (1199 McNutt St.), adds 55 jobs and 80 truck parking spaces to Jefferson County.

“Love’s is excited to add two new locations across the nation’s highways to cater to customers in Shreveport and Herculaneum,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “These two locations will offer a diverse list of food choices, including Love’s brand-named snacks, fresh food options, restaurant concepts and more.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies.

The locations also include:

Shreveport

More than 14,000 square feet.

Carl’s Jr. (opening Nov. 6).

109 truck parking spaces.

66 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Herculaneum

More than 13,500 square feet.

Arby’s (opening Nov. 6).

80 truck parking spaces.

55 car parking spaces.

Five RV parking spaces.

Eight diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between Northwood High School and Green Oaks High School in Shreveport. Love’s will also donate $2,000 each to Jeffco Shop with a Cop and Kade’s Playground in Herculaneum.