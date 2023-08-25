New FinPark app aims to help solve truck parking problem

ORAN, Mo. — Finloc 2000 Inc. has launched FinPark, a new app that enables carriers, drivers and freight brokers to reserve safe truck parking.

In the U.S. and Canada, there are approximately 3.7 million truck drivers, and 78% are searching for parking daily, according to a Finloc news release.

Finloc is launching the beta version of FinPark on the Apple and Google Play marketplace and a website portal for parking lot owners to manage reservations, inventory and gate management. The product has been tested by carriers and drivers ahead of a wider rollout with freight brokerages.

“FinPark is also rooted in predictive route guidance, while also lowering drivers’ environmental footprint and mitigating risk,” the news release stated.

To meet the specific needs of a decades-long problem, FinPark hired truck parking veteran Anthony Petitte as chief operating officer to lead all secure parking efforts. Petitte founded a similar application called TruckPark in 2016.

He and his co-founding partner had secured 22% of the U.S. parking market share prior to being acquired in fall 2021, the news release noted.

“The truck parking shortage has been impacting the industry for decades and has only continued to worsen as demand for trucking increases,” according to the news release. “The scarcity of suitable parking spaces places drivers in an extremely difficult situation: they are compelled to operate outside the legal boundaries until they locate a safe spot, opt to park in hazardous or unauthorized areaas, endangering themselves and other motorists, or most commonly, they must halt their journey prematurely, resulting in wasted time and financial losses.”

With FinPark, property owners across North America can allocate space for long-and short-term truck parking.

“FinPark’s mission is to optimize the use of the millions of truck drivers on the road searching for secure parking,” Petitte said. “FinPark is designed for long-distance journeys, but we are seeing a steady increase in short-haul drivers and fleets looking to store their equipment for 30 days or more. It was, therefore, natural to create a solution that meets those needs specifically, to overcome the current hurdles to secure truck parking in areas where parking is difficult to find, and to develop its usage at scale.”

Finloc President Sebastien Blouin said that in order to adequately address the truck parking challenge, “it was necessary to design an entirely new application from scratch and address drivers’ constraints and expectations. By adding FinPark to our suite of companies, we hope to write a new chapter in the history of truck parking.”

Click here to download the FinPark app.