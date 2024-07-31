Nominations now open for WIT’s 2024 Influential Woman in Trucking award

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) are now accepting nominations for the “2024 Influential Woman in Trucking” award.

Created in 2010, the award honors women in the transportation industry who make or influence key decisions in corporate, manufacturing, supplier, owner-operator, driver, sales or dealership settings. The women also have a proven responsibility and mentorship record and serve as role models to other women in the industry.

“Celebrating the successes of women in the transportation profession is a key part of the mission of Women In Trucking,” said Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT. “It’s an honor each year to share the stories and successes through this award.”

“The Influential Woman in Trucking award highlights the incredible contributions of women in our industry and aligns with our commitment to creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce,” said Angela Lentz, Chief People Officer at DTNA. “We have seen the representation of women in the truck industry grow at all levels, from the driver’s seat to the C-suite, and we believe that by celebrating the accomplishments of women in trucking, we can continue to drive positive change and innovation in our industry.”

Nominations will be accepted through September 11 at https://witawards.secure-platform.com/site. The winner will be announced at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo held in Dallas, Texas, Nov. 10-13, 2024. Each finalist will be asked to serve as a panelist for the coffee chat discussion on Nov. 12. The winner will receive a two-hour virtual coaching session with keynote speaker Ankha Marza prior to the Accelerate! Conference & Expo.

Past recipients of the Influential Woman in Trucking Award include:

2023 – Shelley Simpson, president, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

2022 – Trina Norman, Southern California feeder operations manager, UPS

2021 – Lily Ley, vice president and chief information officer, PACCAR

2020 – Kristy Knichel, president of Knichel Logistics, and Jodie Teuton, co-founder of Kenworth of Louisiana

2019 – Ruth Lopez, director, transportation management, Ryder System, Inc.

2018 – Angela Eliacostas, founder and CEO, AGT Global Logistics

2017 – Daphne Jefferson, principal and executive coach, Jefferson Consulting Group, LLC (former deputy administrator, FMCSA)

2016 – Ramona Hood, president and CEO, FedEx Custom Critical

2015 – Kari Rihm, president, Rihm Kenworth

2014 – Marcia Taylor, CEO, Bennett International Group

2013 – Rebecca Brewster, president & COO, American Transportation Research Institute

2012 – Joyce Brenny, president, Brenny Transportation Inc./Brenny Specialized Inc.

2011 – Rochelle Bartholomew, CEO, CalArk International