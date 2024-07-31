Clean Energy opens new clean-fuel RNG station in Florida

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Clean Energy Fuels Corporation, the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, has announced the opening of its latest renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling station in Davenport, Florida.

The site now provides RNG to heavy-duty trucking and other fleets operating busy routes around Highway 27, Interstate 4 and the Florida Turnpike area. RNG is a fuel made entirely from organic waste and drastically reduces carbon emissions by an average of 300% compared to diesel.

The opening of the RNG station aligns with the highly anticipated introduction of Cummins’ X15N natural gas engine, a breakthrough development for heavy-duty trucking fleets looking to shift to ultraclean fuel without compromising on capability. The new engine has been tested by some of the country’s most demanding fleets, such as Walmart, Knight-Swift, UPS and Amazon and is receiving high praise for its power, torque, fuel economy and the ability to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“Clean Energy has seen a strong demand for RNG fuel from both new and existing customers. The Davenport station is in a great location to supply a clean fuel to the many fleets that operate in the central Florida area,” said Chad Lindholm, senior vice president of Clean Energy. “The investments being made by Clean Energy and many others in RNG production will ensure a steady flow of RNG fuel to this station and hundreds of others that are in our network around the country.”

The new station sits on 3.7 acres at 2450 Access Road, Northwest Davenport, Florida, 33897 and includes five fast-fill dispensers for easy in-and-out fueling, in addition to 98 time-fill fueling hoses. Clean Energy currently has a network of over 600 fueling stations in North America and is steadily expanding that number with stations purposely built and strategically located for heavy-duty truck fleets.

Clean Energy is also making substantial investments in the production of RNG at dairy farms. Agriculture accounts for nearly 10% of U.S. GHG emissions, and the transportation sector accounts for another 28%, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Capturing methane from farm waste lowers these emissions. RNG, produced by captured methane and used as a transportation fuel, significantly lowers GHG emissions on a lifecycle basis when compared to diesel. This allows RNG to be one of the only transportation fuels to receive a negative carbon-intensity score based on the reduction of emissions at the source and at the vehicle.