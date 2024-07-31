Daimler Truck Financial Services appoints Kevin Bangston as president and CEO

LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, Germany — When Sept. 1 rolls around on the calendar, Daimler Truck Financial Services North America (DTFA) will have a new president and CEO. That’s the date Kevin Bangston is scheduled to step into the role, according to a July 31 press release.

Bangston is currently president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. In his new position, he will be responsible for DTFS in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. He has over 25 years of experience in the transportation industry and is well-equipped to lead the DTFS North American business into the next era. He started his career at Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) in 2001, working in corporate finance. His success in various roles led to international leadership positions in Germany, Indonesia, and Japan.

“I am extremely happy and proud that we can bring Kevin into the Daimler Truck Financial Services leadership team,” said Stephan Unger, CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services GmbH. “With his leadership skills, his experience and deep knowledge of the transportation industry, Kevin will further develop our business and lead our transformation in North America from purely financial to a complete commercial vehicle service provider.”

The current president and CEO of DTNA, John O’Leary, voiced his support for Bangston being his successor.

“Kevin’s proven leadership track record and broad experience across both DTNA and the larger Daimler Truck organization positions him well for success in his new position,” O’Leary said. “We look forward to having him as a member of our DTNA Operating Committee (OpCom) and working together to continue provide our customers and dealers the industry-leading service and support they expect and deserve.”

Bangston succeeds Richard Howard, who will retire effective July 31 after a successful career at DTNA and DTFS. Over a span of more than 31 years, Howard held leadership positions in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

“We cannot express how thankful we are for Richard´s achievements during his whole career. His leadership, motivation, dedication, and deep knowledge of the truck industry have always been essential for our culture and our success. We wish him all the best for his future,” said Unger and O`Leary.

Bangston’s successor at Thomas Built Buses and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation has yet to be named; however, Bangston will continue to support both businesses on an interim basis.