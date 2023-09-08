Peter Perez drives away as winner of Landstar truck giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Owner-operator Peter Perez of Houston won a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia during Landstar System’s 2023 Deliver to Win Truck Giveaway. The giveaway was held Aug. 29 in Reno, Nevada.

Perez was one of five finalists randomly selected from the contest’s pool of eligible business capacity owners (BCOs), the term for independent owner-operators who lease with Landstar. The truck giveaway is the highlight of Landstar’s BCO Appreciation Days, a two-day event held each year to thank Landstar’s owner-operators for their commitment to safety and customer service.

“The funny part is that I wasn’t going to come to the event. I was stressed. I’ve had my truck in the shop, and I thought, ‘I’ve got to work,’” Perez said. “And then it started clicking that this is when Landstar gives away a truck every year. With the way that God moves things around, I’m just happy and thankful.”

Twice a year, Landstar buys and gives away a brand-new truck to the company’s eligible leased owner-operators. The Aug. 29 event was the second of 2023 and marked the company’s 48th truck giveaway.

“Landstar’s safety-first culture is upheld by its independent owner-operators, and we’re thankful for that continual commitment,” said Jim Gattoni, president and CEO of Landstar. “We’re proud to acknowledge and celebrate our BCOs for their excellent customer service.”

Eligible Landstar BCOs automatically earn entries to the Deliver to Win Truck Giveaway throughout the year by delivering loads safely during the giveaway period. They can earn more entries for the giveaway by attending safety meetings and participating in Landstar’s monthly Safety Thursday Conference Call. After the entry period closes, all entries are pooled, and a computerized random number generator selects finalists. Finalists must be present at the giveaway to win.

In July, Landstar Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar honoree Willie Mixon of Quitman, Mississippi, won the company’s first giveaway for 2023.