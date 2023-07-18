PS Logistics expands with acquisition of Action Dedicated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — P&S Transportation LLC, a PS Logistics subsidiary, has announced the purchase of all substantial transportation assets of Action Dedicated LLC and Action Dedicated II LLC, a subsidiary of Action Resources LLC that specializes in dedicated transportation in the southeastern United States.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, a news release noted.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Action Dedicated maintains a fleet of 120 drivers and 364 trailers, primarily hauling automotive components for blue-chip customers.

“We are proud to welcome Action Dedicated to the PS Logistics family” said Scott Smith, chief executive officer and co-founder of PS Logistics. “We look forward to working with their strong leadership team and upstanding drivers, while also continuing to deliver best-in-class service to its customers.”

Organizationally, Action Dedicated will be managed by David McKinley as a separate division of P&S, according to the news release. Action Dedicated will continue to operate under the same name.

“We believe P&S will be a great successor and steward for the Action Dedicated business,” said Staci Pierce, CEO of Action Enterprise Holdings, said. “We are pleased for Action Dedicated to be acquired by another driver-first company while we continue our heightened focus on the growth of our specialty chemical and waste, environmental, and logistics platforms.”

Since 2016, PS Logistics has successfully acquired 27 trucking and brokerage operations.