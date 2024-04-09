Relay Payments continues Haul of Fame program to honor drivers

ATLANTA — For the second year in a row, Relay Payments is holding its annual Haul of Fame contest, which recognizes the contributions truck drivers make in the transportation industry.

The two Haul of Fame winners receive an all-expenses-paid trip for themselves and a guest to the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sept. 6-7 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

There, they’ll meet William Byron, the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports driver, and participate in a behind-the-scenes Hendrick Motorsports race day experience.

“Our nation’s professional truck drivers have always been big supporters of NASCAR, and I’m honored to serve as a judge for this year’s Haul of Fame contest,” said Jeff Gordon, NASCAR veteran and vice chairman of Hendricks Motor Sports. “Relay’s sponsorship of the No.24 team helps highlight the relationship between the trucking industry and racing. Haul of Fame is another great way to celebrate truck drivers and the important role they play.”

Applications are open now, and anyone can nominate a truck driver who has made substantial contributions to the trucking industry. Nominations can be submitted at relaypayments.com/haul-of-fame.

The application process is as follows:

Nominations open — April 9 through June 30

— April 9 through June 30 Public voting — for 15 finalists from July 3-31

— for 15 finalists from July 3-31 Five finalists — Aug. 1

— Aug. 1 Celebrity judging — Aug. 1-6

Aug. 1-6 Winners announced — Sept. 3

Judges include:

Jeff Gordon , four-time NASCAR Series Cup champion and current vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports

, four-time NASCAR Series Cup champion and current vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports Timothy Dooner , a podcaster who hosts and produces FreightWaves’ “WHAT THE TRUCK?!?”

, a podcaster who hosts and produces FreightWaves’ “WHAT THE TRUCK?!?” Clarissa Rankin , a female truck driver, CDL school owner and TikTok influencer with 1.8 million followers who advocates for women in trucking

, a female truck driver, CDL school owner and TikTok influencer with 1.8 million followers who advocates for women in trucking Ryan Droege, CEO and co-founder of Relay Payments

“Drivers know that trucking is hard work! And it’s even harder for women and people of color,” Rankin said. “I’m going to ask all my followers to nominate drivers who go above and beyond all day, every day. This is going to be fun, and I’m honored to be a judge to celebrate my fellow drivers!”