Report highlights role of intellectual property in autonomous vehicle industry

CHICAGO — Ocean Tomo, LLC, released its Autonomous Vehicle Industry Report examining the components of market value, challenges and changes in the autonomous vehicle marketplace, and the increasingly critical role intellectual property licensing is playing in the industry.

“Investment and research in the autonomous vehicles industry are expanding,” Ocean Tomo Autonomous Vehicle Industry Analyst Chris Stearns said. “Traditional automobile manufacturers and tech companies are continuing to pursue strategic relationships to advance their goals of developing and commercializing Autonomous Vehicle technology.”

Stearns said that with enhanced product complexity and growing functional integrations, the IP mesh in autonomous vehicles bridges numerous technologies from automotive and non-automotive industries.

“Technologies, including cameras, semiconductors, radar and lidar sensors, network infrastructure, and many others, combining in new ways further complicate IP licensing in this industry,” Stearns said.

“While traditional automotive OEMs dominate the patent filings in the autonomous vehicle space, automation technology disrupters, including Tesla, Apple, Qualcomm, and others, continue to outperform both the market and traditional OEMs and OEM suppliers,” Ryan Zurek, managing director who leads Ocean Tomo’s advisory services, said.

Ocean Tomo Autonomous Vehicle Industry Analyst Tucker Goebeler said the rapid growth in the autonomous vehicle industry requires businesses to consider how to best protect their innovations in the market using intellectual property. He says intellectual property will become a key asset for the players in this industry in the coming years.

Daniel Principe oversees the creation of Industry Reports for Ocean Tomo and covers Cybersecurity for the firm.

“The updated Autonomous Vehicles Industry Report highlights the importance of IP in a high-tech industry demonstrating Ocean Tomo’s unique understanding of the industry through the lens of the intellectual property and other intangible assets that enable market participants,” Principe said.

In 2018 Ocean Tomo launched a series of Industry Analyst Reports providing a comprehensive look at current industry trends and deal activity.

The report is available to download here.