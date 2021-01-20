RoadOne IntermodalLogistics acquires DDI Transportation

RANDOLPH, Mass. — RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, distribution and logistics services company, has acquired DDI Transportation, an established, 38-year-old drayage and trucking business based in Ashland, Virginia. This investment will bolster RoadOne’s domestic drayage capabilities on the U.S. East Coast and serve as the foundation for further expansion of this service portfolio. DDI provides rail and port drayage, full truckload and logistics services.

“I’m extremely pleased to welcome DDI to the RoadOne family of companies. Together, we will work to expand our domestic drayage services nationwide,” said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne. “This is a perfect complement to our strong, comprehensive international drayage service network. Our end game is always to provide the best in intermodal logistics and transportation services to our customers to enable reliable supply chain performance.”

DDI will be known as DDI IntermodaLogistics, consistent with RoadOne’s family of brands, and will remain under the management direction of current CEO Fred Huennekens and company president Dan Bugas.

“We are excited to join a company like RoadOne that shares our entrepreneurial approach to running and growing our business,” Huennekens said. “We were most impressed with their commitment to customer service and safety, as well as the deployment of new technology that will drive growth in our domestic intermodal and regional truckload operations.”

As part of RoadOne, DDI will be supported by RoadOne’s strong fuel, truck and insurance purchasing capabilities, national warehousing and depot services, as well as advanced, end-to-end TMS TrueVision technology platform.

DDI has a total of 13 locations on the U.S. East Coast — four in Florida, one in Maryland, one in North Carolina, one in New Jersey, four in Pennsylvania and two in Virginia.

“We are enthusiastic and eager to join forces and become an integral part of the RoadOne Team,” Bugas said. “RoadOne’s national exposure will allow new growth opportunities within multiple industry segments and will greatly enhance our existing domestic intermodal platform and regional truckload services. We are very excited about the future.”