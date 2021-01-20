When Dan Brubaker opened One of a Kind Customs in Sigourney, Iowa, his 2003 Peterbilt 379 was first in line for a makeover. Dan and his crew removed the cab and sleeper, then completely restored the rig. The truck, which is nicknamed “Opening Act,” boasts a white-painted CAT 6NZ engine set to 600 horsepower, along with a 13-speed transmission.

A 48-inch ultra flat top conversion and a white underglow provide the exterior with a stunning look, but Brubaker said his favorite features are inside the cab. In addition to the blue buttons accenting the white interior, the truck has Iowa Customs seat bases and custom-covered Bostrom wide-ride seats crafted by Truck’N Awesome Restorations in Bogata, Texas.

