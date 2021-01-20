SelecTrucks opens four Chicago-area sales centers

FORT MILL, S.C. — SelecTrucks, a retailer of used trucks in North America, recently opened four new locations in the Chicago suburbs, bringing the number of sales centers in the company’s steadily growing network to 34.

“There is no better time to open new SelecTrucks locations to ensure used truck buyers have a go-to place they can confidently purchase the quality, well-cared for used trucks they need to successfully run their businesses,” said Mary Aufdemberg, president and general managers of Daimler Trucks Remarketing. “We’re honored to expand our presence and ensure greater accessibility to the best trucks, with the best warranties, from the best team.”

New SelecTrucks locations opened in Chicagoland during the first few weeks of 2021 include:

SelecTrucks of Chicago, Elmhurst, Illinois;

SelecTrucks of Chicago, Shorewood, Illinois;

SelecTrucks of Chicago, Gary, Indiana; and

SelecTrucks of North Chicago, Hampshire, Illinois.

The new Chicagoland locations offer a wide selection of used trucks, comprehensive warranty packages, flexible financing terms and business support. SelecTrucks Centers are staffed by knowledgeable advisors who are dedicated to helping customers find the right pre-owned trucks for their business.

All three SelecTrucks of Chicago locations are part of the TransChicago Truck Group, which started with a single commercial truck dealership in Franklin Park, Illinois in 1982. All TransChicago locations are Elite Support certified to offer top-notch customer service and efficiency whenever a Freightliner or Western Star truck comes in for maintenance or repair.

“Our family’s commitment to Chicagoland stretches back nearly 40 years. We are dedicated to ensuring that all of our customers, regardless of the industry they serve, price point, or application have access to the best trucks and after-purchase support on the road today,” said Doug Cayce, president of TransChicago Truck Group. “We are all thrilled to introduce SelecTrucks centers at our dealerships, as together we share unwavering principles and commitment to excellence on behalf of our customers.”

All three SelecTrucks of Chicago locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

SelecTrucks of North Chicago is a member of the Truck Country family of dealerships, which operates 24 new truck dealerships across the Midwest.

“Our sales team at Truck Country has been serving truck customers in the Midwest for nearly 60 years. We operate with the same dedication and commitment to the customer our founder, Robert McCoy, pioneered in the industry,” said Doug McCoy, president of Truck Country. “We are all very excited to open SelecTrucks of North Chicago and believe in delivering unparalleled service, value and support to our customers.”

SelecTrucks of North Chicago is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday by appointment only.

SelecTrucks is a brand of Daimler Trucks North America LLC. Daimler Trucks Remarketing is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America. Daimler Trucks North America, headquartered in Portland, Ore., produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates.

