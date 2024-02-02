Roadrunner announces largest LTL expansion in 5 years

CHICAGO — Roadrunner executives have announced the launch of less-than-truckload (LTL) service into Portland, Oregon, as well as service to Toronto and Montreal, Canada, via Detroit.

Roadrunner also added an additional 135 lanes to its network, building upon recent new market openings in Kansas City, Denver, Richmond and Las Vegas, according to a news release.

“Roadrunner’s new international service gives shippers ease of access to Canada’s largest metro markets and, coupled with other network expansion, marks its most extensive new market openings in five years,” the news release notes. “This network growth aligns with Roadrunner’s strategy of providing premium LTL long-haul carrier service.”

Roadrunner’s new lanes include:

Dallas and Houston, Texas to Denver

Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee to Denver

The Northeastern U.S. to and from Nashville, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati

Major cities in Florida to Nashville and Memphis

Service to Alaska and Hawaii with newly enhanced quote automation and improved transit times

In support of all the improvements happening at Roadrunner, GLT Logistics recently announced that Roadrunner has earned its Breakthrough Carrier of the Year Award.

“GLT Logistics is honored to announce Roadrunner as the 2023 Breakthrough Carrier of the Year for their commitment to innovation, forward-thinking approach, and relentless pursuit of improvement,” said Jose De La Roche, executive vice president of GLT Logistics.

Chris Jamroz, executive chairman of the board and CEO of Roadrunner, said the company is “honored and humbled to receive this special recognition from a great partner, GLT Logistics.”

“Our customers are noticing our steady expansion of solutions providing direct freight connectivity over long distances with minimal or no-rehandling,” he said. “Expanding our cross-border footprint constitutes yet another significant step in Roadrunner’s journey.”

Roadrunner officials say this network expansion is a continuation of changes announced in 2023, including the creation of Guaranteed Service in select lanes, offering shippers on-time delivery by the promised date or a full refund of charges, and one-day service between its Southern California and Chicago locations.

“This is yet another piece of our strategic plan to grow our Smart Network,” said Phil Thalheim, director of linehaul analytics at Roadrunner. “We constantly analyze our data to find out where it makes the most sense to add coverage. Both our algorithms and customers indicated that Canada was the next most sensible place for us to expand. We look forward to serving our neighbors to the north.”