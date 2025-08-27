Trimble launches Freight Marketplace in North America  

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Trimble is welcoming Procter & Gamble (P&G) as the company’s first Trimble Freight Marketplace shipper in North America.

“We are thrilled to welcome P&G to the Freight Marketplace as we roll it out across North America,” said Michael Kornhauser, sector vice president, transportation & logistics at Trimble. “As a longtime user of Trimble solutions, P&G’s adoption underscores our commitment to enable a connected ecosystem that addresses the complexities of today’s supply chain and procurement process. By collaborating with companies like P&G to streamline their bidding process, we’re helping save time, money and resources to foster productivity and efficiency across the industry.”

Trimble Freight Marketplace

“Freight Marketplace connects shippers, brokers and carriers in a single solution, combining procurement functionalities with the dynamics of a marketplace to enable real-time capacity sourcing and collaboration,” Trimble said. “Freight Marketplace has been available in Europe since 2023 via the Transporeon platform. Now, P&G joins a growing network of more than 400 carriers on Freight Marketplace in North America.”

Freight Marketplace offers a centralized, digital freight procurement platform where carriers and shippers of all sizes can expand their transportation network. It enables discovery of reliable partners and negotiable competitive rates for strategic, lane level and spot bidding. By automating the bidding process between carriers and shippers, Freight Marketplace provides a single streamlined and transparent experience.

According to a company press release, unlike traditional procurement solutions that primarily focus solely on spot market transactions or complex strategic bids, Freight Marketplace also specializes in tailored mini bids to streamline single-lane for specific contractual periods and precise volume commitments. For added security, Freight Marketplace also features AI-powered verification: automated checks of carrier identity and insurance details that replace manual processes and enable all marketplace participants to move freight with confidence at every turn.

Procter & Gamble

“For a company of our scale, managing numerous mini bids is a complex and time-consuming endeavor,” said Emily Conner, senior director of transportation purchases, North America market operations, P&G. “Freight Marketplace helps to simplify and support our bidding processes. The platform saves us time while enabling us to discover new, reliable carrier partners and strengthen our relationships with existing partners.”

Trimble Freight Marketplace is now available for all shippers, carriers and brokers in North America and Europe.

“Originally introduced by Transporeon, a Trimble Company, in Europe in 2023, over 7,000 carriers, shippers and brokers have joined Freight Marketplace since its launch in Europe,” Trimble said. “Trimble acquired Transporeon in 2023.”