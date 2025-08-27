Bendix Acuña launches educational and workforce partnership with UTCA

AVON, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems (Bendix) is entering into a new educational and workforce partnership with the Universidad Tecnológica de Ciudad Acuña (UTCA).

“We’re proud to partner with UTCA to help develop the next generation of skilled professionals while opening new doors for current Bendix employees to continue their education,” said Oscar Campos, HR director at the Bendix Acuña facility and Mexico HR country lead. “This is a mutually beneficial collaboration – and one that reflects our long-standing commitment to investing in people and supporting our community.”

The partnership is designed to expand access to high-quality training internships and professional development opportunities for students and employees alike.

Bendix and UTCA

The agreement, signed this summer, marks the beginning of a formal collaboration between Bendix CVS de México S.A. de C.V. and UTCA, supporting talent development, technical innovation and employee growth in the region.

“At UTCA, we are committed to training professionals who drive technological and industrial development in our region,” said Ing. Luis Manuel Navarro Galindo, rector at Universidad Tecnológica de Ciudad Acuña. “This partnership with Bendix represents an invaluable opportunity for our students, who will be able to apply their knowledge to real-world projects, access specialized mentorship, and strengthen their skills in an environment of excellence. Additionally, this agreement reinforces our connection with the productive sector, ensuring that our academic programs remain aligned with industry needs.”

Hands-On Learning

“A cornerstone of the new agreement is a structured internship program that connects UTCA students with Bendix teams on high-impact, department-defined projects,” said Carlos Aguilar, training supervisor at the Bendix Acuña facility. “Interns may be embedded in areas such as production, engineering, supply chain, and logistics – working on projects that improve processes, develop solutions, or enhance performance.”

Unlike temporary summer programs, these internships require participants to fulfill extensive academic requirements – typically 480 to 680 hours – and involve close guidance from experienced Bendix staff. Students are selected based on project needs and relevant coursework, with the support of UTCA and the Bendix recruiting team.

“These internships are about solving real challenges, applying academic knowledge in practical ways, and building the professional skills that employers value,” Aguilar said.

In addition to hands-on training, all interns are assigned mentors to guide them throughout their time at Bendix, reinforcing the company’s commitment to both technical and soft skill development. Interns receive compensation for their work – and in some cases, transition into full-time roles after graduation.

Support for Employees’ Education and Advancement

The collaboration also extends to Bendix employees who wish to pursue degrees at UTCA. Under the agreement, employees are eligible for substantial tuition assistance, including:

50% scholarships for all employees enrolling in UTCA degree programs

100% scholarships for employees who maintain an academic average between 96 and 100 after the first four-month period

These scholarships, offered alongside Bendix’s own education benefit programs, provide an accessible pathway for employees to earn degrees in fields such as mechatronics, automotive systems, accounting and logistics and supply chain.

Investment in Our People

“This partnership is an investment in our people,” Campos said. “It supports employee growth, strengthens our internal capabilities, and makes Bendix an even better place to build a long-term career.”

From a human resources perspective, the program also enhances Bendix’s ability to develop future leaders and strengthen its pipeline of skilled talent in Acuña.

“UTCA is an excellent partner for building the talent pipeline our business needs,” said Francisco Perez, human resources administrator at Bendix Acuña. “Through this agreement, we can connect with motivated students early in their careers, give them meaningful experience, and prepare them for future opportunities here in Acuña. At the same time, we’re offering our own employees new ways to grow, learn, and advance.”

The UTCA agreement builds on Bendix’s long-standing commitment to workforce development in Acuña. In 2016, the company partnered with the Instituto de Capacitación para el Trabajo del Estado de Coahuila (ICATEC) – the state’s job skills training institute – to provide vocational programs for at-risk youth. Two years later, Bendix joined with the Centro de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos de Coahuila (CECyTEC) – a local technical high school – to create on-campus lab facilities and apprenticeships that give students hands-on experience in manufacturing and engineering.

Bendix’s multisite Acuña manufacturing operation opened in 1988. The campus engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and assembly across a wide range of products – actuators, air dryers, antilock braking systems, compressors, integrated vehicle modules and valves. The site also produces two emerging, next-generation systems from Bendix: Global Scalable Brake Control and Global Scalable Air Treatment.

A Shared Commitment to Community

Beyond internships and scholarships, the new agreement enables broader collaboration between Bendix and UTCA – including joint research projects, shared use of UTCA’s specialized training facilities such as mechatronics and information technology labs, and access to the university’s online job board for recruiting graduates.

The partnership also reinforces Bendix’s role as a socially responsible corporate citizen in Ciudad Acuña and the broader region.

“Strong communities create strong workforces,” Perez said. “By working with UTCA, we’re helping students prepare for meaningful careers and provide our region’s industries with skilled talent they need to grow.”

All collaboration activities under the agreement are offered at no cost to Bendix, with clearly defined terms to ensure students maintain academic coverage and legal protections during internships.

“For our students, it means open doors to career opportunities; for our faculty, the chance to collaborate on innovative projects; and for the community, another step toward sustainable economic growth,” Galindo said. “We thank Bendix for trusting UTCA as a strategic ally and reaffirm our commitment to working together for the future of Acuña and Mexico.”

The first UTCA interns are expected to begin work with Bendix departments in the coming months, based on project availability and departmental planning. As the program grows, it is expected to help cultivate a deeper pipeline of local talent, ready to contribute to Bendix and the region’s broader industrial base.

“Programs like this one help shape futures,” Campos said, “For students, for employees and for our company.”