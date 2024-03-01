Trucking industry workers point to ‘people’ as most important factor in business

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — People, whether they’re good workers or bad ones, directly affect any company’s success rate.

So, when officials at Workhound — a web-based employee engagement platform that allows trucking companies to collect feedback from employees — compiled their 2024 Trends in Trucking Report, it came as no surprise that “People” was the most-talked about theme.

The year-long survey of truck drivers, warehouse workers, logistics personnel and others who make up the industry is based on almost 100,000 anonymous worker comments across 100-plus logistics and trucking companies. The survey was conducted in 2023.

“2023 was a year with significant challenges in the trucking sector,” said Max Farrell, co-founder and CEO of WorkHound. “Despite facing a freight recession and new NLRB (National Labor Relations Board) guidance, the industry demonstrated remarkable resilience. Federal initiatives began addressing the truck parking shortage, and the sector saw considerable mergers and acquisitions activity. Our latest workforce trend report leverages real-world feedback to illuminate the current state of the transportation industry, enabling employers to enhance the worker experience through a deeper understanding of their needs and concerns.”

The report categorizes comments into themes to simplify the data before measuring sentiment.

According to the report, “People” being the top theme underscores the crucial role of interpersonal connections in enhancing the work experience, particularly in roles where day-to-day interactions are not guaranteed.

A majority of those polled (41%) said they have a negative sentiment regarding the people who make up their companies. A total of 37% had positive sentiments and 22% were neutral.

“Many employees express gratitude and satisfaction with their colleagues and managers,” the report notes. “These commenters often say they feel supported and listened to, and appreciate the attentiveness of their superiors. The presence of effective communication and the willingness of management to address concerns and provide solutions are frequently mentioned.”

However, operational issues, such as poor planning, inefficient load assignments and issues with maintenance and equipment, can drive a wedge between the workforce and management, according to the report. Workers often feel these inefficiencies impact their ability to work effectively and safely.

“WorkHound’s sentiment analysis reveals positive relationships significantly boost morale and operational resilience,” Farrell said. “However, the breakdown of these connections leads to a ripple effect of dissatisfaction and challenges, emphasizing the profound impact of interpersonal dynamics on worker experiences.”

Logistics saw a resurgence of priority in 2023, coming in as the second most popular theme.

“In many cases, frontline workers end up at the mercy of efficiency,” the report notes. “When logistics run as intended, so can employees. When they don’t, it completely undermines the worker experience, disrupting even small tasks.”

A majority of those surveyed (61%) said they have a negative feeling regarding logistics. A total of 13% had positive sentiments, while 26% were neutral.

“Simply put, poor logistics cost workers time, money and morale,” according to the report. “In these cases, worker feedback highlights problems with load management, scheduling, technology issues, equipment and compensation concerns due to unnecessary wait times and poorly planned travel. Conversely, when things are managed well, problems are solved quickly, and work runs efficiently, workers share gratitude and praise for consistency, supportive dispatch, and effective management teams, often making an explicit connection between good logistics and their financial stability.”

Equipment ranks as the No. 3 overall theme.

“Feedback about equipment in 2023 reflects growing concerns from workers about the physical tools, technology and machinery essential for efficient workplace operations,” according to the report. “From manufacturing to transportation to logistics and even in-office administration, every workplace relies on well-maintained equipment.”

A majority of those surveyed (56%) had a negative sentiment regarding equipment, while 32% were neutral and 12% were positive.

“In this theme, we once again see demonstrated consistency from worker feedback on what they appreciate versus what creates frustration,” according to the report. “Positive feedback often centered on the quality and reliability of equipment, acknowledging the company’s investment in maintaining high standards. But when equipment problems developed, so did negative feedback, which pointed to reliability problems, maintenance challenges and the impact these issues have on work and morale.”

One of the survey’s respondents noted that he felt like “a caveman on the highway,” referring to his truck as a “dinosaur.”

“Driving the oldest trucks I’ve ever seen, my daily truck has racked up 1,500,000 miles, desperately needing various replacements,” the respondent wrote. “Lacking an inverter refrigerator/can’t plug things in, means relying on fast food, a struggle for anyone unfamiliar with long-haul trucking. Always getting the hand-me-downs makes it challenging for us. Driving in windy conditions with outdated equipment is no longer suitable for me. I’ll start exploring other job options ASAP.”

Pay ranks as the No. 4 theme, with 65% of those surveyed saying they held negative sentiments about their compensation. A total of 25% reported neutral sentiments, while just 9% were positive.

“Pay is a complicated theme in that it overlaps many of the other top themes, heavily prevalent as a sub-theme throughout feedback,” the report notes. “This also demonstrates that the conversation around compensation is not exclusively on a paycheck. Feedback about pay is often intertwined with company culture, both positively and negatively, where employees tie value and respect to their role in the company. Pay is a reflection not only of a job well done, but also how much the company values the employee.”

The report also notes that pay can be confusing, especially in frontline work like trucking, where it can change based on mileage, route and other factors. Many of the raised issues centered on lack of transparency and clarity, with workers confused about payment amounts, frequency and more.

Praise came in as the fifth-ranked theme, with everyone surveyed saying they had positive sentiments regarding praise in the workplace.

“Employees appreciate the team dynamics and the sense of belonging and unity within their teams,” the report notes. “Collaborative and inclusive work environments make people happier at work, and they repeatedly say so in positive feedback. Many comments point out that their company is not just focused on work output but also cares about the well-being of its employees.”

Farrell said WorkHound remains dedicated to empowering companies to actively listen to their employees.

“Listening and communication are the keys to fostering better workplace environments and driving frontline industries toward a more inclusive, proactive and positive future,” he said. “The findings serve as a roadmap for industry leaders to build a culture of trust and improvement, offering a clear view of the workforce’s evolving needs and priorities in real time.”