Truckstop acquires FreightFriend

PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Load board and freight management company Truckstop has acquired FreightFriend, a cloud-based capacity and freight management firm that uses artificial intelligence to manage shipments.

According to a news release, Truckstop’s acquisition of the FreightFriend platform “extends the company’s leadership in matching high-quality freight with high-quality carriers. The FreightFriend platform is industry-leading technology that enables carriers and brokers to manage their business relationships, reduce friction and improve outcomes of freight matching activities.”

Truckstop CEO Kendra Tucker said of the acquisition: “At Truckstop, we continue to invest in our industry-leading freight marketplace and compliance management offerings. Our solutions reduce friction and increase trust in the market while driving greater efficiencies and higher profits for both brokers and carriers. With the acquisition of RMIS, and now the FreightFriend solution, we will further enable our customers to build and foster relationships that support the growth of their businesses.”

FreightFriend founder and CEO Noam Frankel said that relationships and trust are at the heart of moving freight efficiently, safely and profitably.

“We are thrilled to continue our mission of building trust and transparency in the freight market; the combination of the Truckstop and FreightFriend solutions will be a powerful tool for brokers and carriers alike to match freight, service their clients effectively and build a profitable business,” Frankel said.