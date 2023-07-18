Nuclear verdict: Indiana couple awarded $44M after big rig rear-ends them in 2016

VALPARAISO, Ind. — An Indiana jury has awarded a couple $44 million stemming from a 2016 accident that caused serious injuries to Cynthia Kroft.

According to court documents, Kroft suffered a spinal-cord injury after her vehicle was hit from behind by a semi-truck driven by Pedrag Radisavljevic for Viper Trans Inc.

That company, along with PR Rentals Incorporated, admitted negligence in the case but questioned the extent of Kroft’s injuries, according to the court.

The companies challenged a 2021 verdict that awarded the couple $43.5 million. During the recent retrial on July 14, the second jury added $500,000 to the initial settlement.

“We much appreciate the jury’s service and are very grateful to Judge Joan Powell, who worked tirelessly to give the parties a very fair and efficient trial,” said attorney Kenneth J. Allen, who represented Kroft. “The Krofts are an amazing couple and the jury’s verdict recognizes the enormity of their loss — although no amount of money is sufficient to compensate them for what they’ve been through.”

The Trucker has reached out and left a message for Radisavljevic’s attorney, Kevin Schifrel, for comment.