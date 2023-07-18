Dana expands Spicer Select drivetrain coverage

MAUMEE, Ohio – Dana Incorporated has expanded the Spicer Select line with the addition of end yokes, axle shafts and D/S170 and D/S190 primary gearing coverage, the company announced in a news release.

“As vehicles age, product choices may change,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director of sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Spicer Select drivetrain parts by Dana are built for older vehicles that still have an important job to do. We have expanded coverage for Spicer Select end yokes, axle shafts, and primary gearing, giving our customers more choices for quality-built, all-makes parts that are backed by the Dana name that is known and trusted.”

Dana-engineered products for the aftermarket — Spicer Select RPL end yokes, slip yokes, weld yokes and yoke shafts — are manufactured to help minimize noise and vibration and keep drivelines running smoothly, according to the company.

Dana has also increased the number of Spicer Select primary gearing part numbers with Dana axle model D/S170 and D/S190 to meet the needs of its customers, the news release notes.

“Spicer Select parts are designed for exceptional fit and easy installation to maximize uptime,” Nunnery said. “When it comes to repairing or maintaining vehicles, Dana customers can rest assured knowing all Spicer Select drivetrain products are engineered to meet the unique needs of the aftermarket and are backed by an 18-month or 100,000-mile warranty. At Dana, we go the extra mile to ensure high quality, product performance, and unmatched service.”