Average US diesel prices remain flat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average diesel prices are riding a rollercoaster across the nation this week with ups and downs seen from the East Coast to California.

The average price, however, remained flat from July 10 to July 17 at $3.806 per gallon, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Along the East Coast and down through the Lower Atlantic, prices saw slight increases. The average East Coast price sat at $3.879 per gallon on July 17, up from $3.858 on July 10, EIA statistics show.

In the Midwest, prices dipped slightly from $3.742 per gallon on July 10 to $3.726 on July 17.

The Gulf Coast saw a slight increase from $3.505 to $3.506, and California’s average price rose from $4.821 on July 10 to $4.848 on July 17.

The Rocky Mountain region saw a slight decline from $3.939 on July 10 to $3.927 on July 17, according to the EIA.