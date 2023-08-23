Truckstop welcomes Ron Storn to leadership team

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop has welcomed a new chief people and culture officer (CPCO). The company announced Ron Storn as CPCO on Wednesday, Aug. 16, according to a news release.

Storn will be responsible for “shaping and advancing those that underpin Truckstop’s strategic priorities,” the news release noted.

“I am privileged and excited to join Truckstop and look forward to supporting the continued growth of the business,” said Storn. “I am eager to work alongside our talented team to further enhance our people and organizational capabilities, enabling us to better serve our customers and drive the company’s strategic vision.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Truckstop, Kendra Tucker, mentioned Storn’s experience would benefit Truckstop in the years to come.

“Ron’s in-depth experience as an HR and business leader as well as his extensive knowledge of organizational design and development, are just some of the reasons why we are excited to have him at Truckstop,” said Tucker. “His role is crucial to help further deliver on our growth strategy and our unwavering commitment to our customer’s success.”

During his more than two decades of working with Fortune 500 companies, Storn has “showcased and grew his strategic HR leadership, organizational, transformative, human resources and talent acquisition skills,” according to the news release.