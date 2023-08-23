Live wire sparks fire, destroying 11 semi-trailers in Tampa, Florida

Firefighters with the Hillsborough County, Fla., Fire and Rescue battle a blaze that claimed several semi-trailers on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue) Tampa, Florida, semi-trailer blaze Firefighters with the Hillsborough County, Fla., Fire and Rescue battle a blaze that claimed several semi-trailers on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue) Tampa, Florida, semi-trailer blaze A fire sparked by a downed live powerline claimed 11 semi-trailers on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue) Tampa, Florida, semi-trailer blaze Firefighters with the Hillsborough County, Fla., Fire and Rescue battle a blaze that claimed several semi-trailers on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue) Tampa, Florida, semi-trailer blaze Firefighters with the Hillsborough County, Fla., Fire and Rescue battle a blaze that claimed several semi-trailers on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue) Tampa, Florida, semi-trailer blaze A fire sparked by a downed live powerline claimed 11 semi-trailers on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue) Tampa, Florida, semi-trailer blaze A fire sparked by a downed live powerline claimed 11 semi-trailers on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue) Tampa, Florida, semi-trailer blaze A fire sparked by a downed live powerline claimed 11 semi-trailers on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue) Tampa, Florida, semi-trailer blaze Firefighters with the Hillsborough County, Fla., Fire and Rescue battle a blaze that claimed several semi-trailers on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue) Tampa, Florida, semi-trailer blaze Firefighters with the Hillsborough County, Fla., Fire and Rescue battle a blaze that claimed several semi-trailers on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue) Tampa, Florida, semi-trailer blaze

TAMPA, Fla. — Almost a dozen semi-trailers were burned on Aug. 20 in a Tampa truck yard.

According to a Facebook post from the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR), the fire began after an electrical wire fell and ignited one of the trailer’s tires.

“Because of the dangers associated with applying water to live electrical lines, HCFR had to await the arrival of Tampa Electric to de-energize the area before battling the blaze,” the Facebook post stated. “There were no threats to structures, but the fire spread, ultimately destroying 11 of the trailers on the lot. Once clear of the electrical hazard, firefighters contained the fire quickly. It was determined that the lines fell on the trailers during a storm that passed through.”

There were no injuries to first responders or civilians.