TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Live wire sparks fire, destroying 11 semi-trailers in Tampa, Florida

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Live wire sparks fire, destroying 11 semi-trailers in Tampa, Florida
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Live wire sparks fire, destroying 11 semi-trailers in Tampa, Florida
Firefighters with the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battle a blaze that destroyed 11 semi-trailers in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. — Almost a dozen semi-trailers were burned on Aug. 20 in a Tampa truck yard.

According to a Facebook post from the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR), the fire began after an electrical wire fell and ignited one of the trailer’s tires.

“Because of the dangers associated with applying water to live electrical lines, HCFR had to await the arrival of Tampa Electric to de-energize the area before battling the blaze,” the Facebook post stated. “There were no threats to structures, but the fire spread, ultimately destroying 11 of the trailers on the lot. Once clear of the electrical hazard, firefighters contained the fire quickly. It was determined that the lines fell on the trailers during a storm that passed through.”

There were no injuries to first responders or civilians.

 

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE