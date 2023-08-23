Home > The Nation > Live wire sparks fire, destroying 11 semi-trailers in Tampa, Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Almost a dozen semi-trailers were burned on Aug. 20 in a Tampa truck yard.
According to a Facebook post from the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR), the fire began after an electrical wire fell and ignited one of the trailer’s tires.
“Because of the dangers associated with applying water to live electrical lines, HCFR had to await the arrival of Tampa Electric to de-energize the area before battling the blaze,” the Facebook post stated. “There were no threats to structures, but the fire spread, ultimately destroying 11 of the trailers on the lot. Once clear of the electrical hazard, firefighters contained the fire quickly. It was determined that the lines fell on the trailers during a storm that passed through.”
There were no injuries to first responders or civilians.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
