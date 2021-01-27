US Xpress makes ‘significant’ financial investment in autonomous trucking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. announced last week that the company has made a “significant” financial investment in TuSimple, a self-driving technology company working to market an autonomous solution for long-haul freight transportation. In addition, Eric Fuller, president and CEO of U.S. Xpress, has joined TuSimple’s Executive Advisory Board.

“We’re passionate about finding innovative solutions to industry challenges, and investing now will give us a clear advantage when this technology matures in the years to come,” Fuller said. “Additionally, the Executive Advisory Board is bringing together market-specific insight from across the industry to help drive the development and adoption of this important technology.”

U.S. Xpress has been working with TuSimple since 2019 and recently began testing the autonomous technology on select shipping lanes for some of its major customers. From this testing, TuSimple can gather information and benchmark safety and efficiency standards that will help bring the technology to market safely and reliably.

“U.S. Xpress has been a valuable partner in the testing of our autonomous technology and Eric will continue to provide expert guidance in helping drive the adoption of autonomous trucks as a member of our Executive Advisory Board,” said Cheng Lu, CEO of TuSimple.

Although the industry will always have a need for professional drivers, shortages caused by reduced CDL school graduates and the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse is impacting the industry in both the near- and long-term, according to U.S. Xpress’s most recent economic forecast.

Last year, U.S. Xpress introduced its tech-enabled fleet, Variant, and in coming months, will be rolling out a new brokerage offering.

“U.S. Xpress remains focused on transforming from a traditional trucking company to a true digital transportation solutions provider and this TuSimple partnership is another example of the company’s innovation,” according to a prepared statement from the company.