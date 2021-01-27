When Jon Gilhuly was a kid, he always got excited to see the cattle trucks coming into his grandfather’s farm. He knew even then that he wanted to get into trucking — and that has led him to 26 years behind the wheel. In December 2012 he bought a 1989 Kenworth K100E cabover, and he had it on the road by January of the following year. For comfort, Jon said he stretched the 190-inch wheelbase to a 255-inch wheelbase. Jon said he loves the look of a cabover, and he is currently using the truck to haul oversize freight using an ultra-low step-deck trailer. The truck truly is a family truck, according to Jon, who said his son helps with maintenance, repairs and truck washing, while his wife does the paperwork and keeps the home fires burning.

