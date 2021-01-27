When Jon Gilhuly was a kid, he always got excited to see the cattle trucks coming into his grandfather’s farm. He knew even then that he wanted to get into trucking — and that has led him to 26 years behind the wheel. In December 2012 he bought a 1989 Kenworth K100E cabover, and he had it on the road by January of the following year. For comfort, Jon said he stretched the 190-inch wheelbase to a 255-inch wheelbase. Jon said he loves the look of a cabover, and he is currently using the truck to haul oversize freight using an ultra-low step-deck trailer. The truck truly is a family truck, according to Jon, who said his son helps with maintenance, repairs and truck washing, while his wife does the paperwork and keeps the home fires burning.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the Cat Scale Rig of the Week, send photos to [email protected].