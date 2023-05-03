USAL expands auto transport capabilities with debut of USAL Solutions

HOUSTON — US AutoLogistics, an auto transport provider headquartered in Houston, with origin points and terminal locations throughout the southern United States, has announced the expansion of its affiliated company, USAL Solutions, a national auto transport brokerage company.

The move reflects USAL’s evolution and its strategic diversification for the future as it recognizes its 10th anniversary this year, a news release stated.

USAL Solutions arranges for the transport of vehicles by pairing available freight with its team of certified carriers.

“Through USAL Solutions, we are excited to introduce our unique range of end-to-end services, offering competitive rates and high-quality freight to our carriers while providing timely communication, flexibility, and back-end support to best meet their needs,” said Doug Bennett, president of USAL Solutions. “We take great pride in establishing trust and nurturing our carrier relationships.”

With this most recent business expansion, the organizational brand is now collectively known as USAL, which encompasses USAL Solutions and US AutoLogistics, a regional interstate auto carrier with a modernized fleet of nearly 400 transports.

“We have provided over 40 years of safe, on-time, legally-compliant, and damage-free service to our customers. Our recent expansion of USAL Solutions will allow the USAL brand of companies to continue to offer premium auto transport and logistics solutions at an elevated level for many years to come,” said President Gary Cole. “As we embark on our 10th anniversary as USAL, this milestone is the perfect occasion to acknowledge the evolution and transformation of our organization.”

Originally established in 1980 as Gulf States Toyota Trucking with 10 transports delivering Toyota product to dealers across the state of Texas, the company became GST Transport Systems in 1990.

US AutoLogistics was formed in 2013 as a result of a consolidation between GSTTS and Birmingham-based Alaplex Auto Transport. USAL Solutions was formed in 2021.