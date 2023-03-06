Used tractor inventory levels rise again in Sandhills Global marketplaces

LINCOLN, Neb. — Used tractor inventory levels in Sandhills Global marketplaces rose again in February, continuing a long-term inventory rebound that began in Q2 2022 as various pandemic-related farm equipment production and supply chain constraints began to ease.

Inventory levels increased across all used tractor categories, from under-100-HP compact and utility tractors to 300-and-greater-HP tractors, when comparing February 2022 to February 2023, according to a news release.

“We typically see tractor inventory levels increase in January and February, but the year-over-year gains in recent months indicate that current inventory trends are outpacing seasonal effects,” Sales Manager Mitch Helman said. “Inventory of compact and utility tractors have increased faster than higher-horsepower farm tractors, so farm equipment sellers should monitor changing trends as buyers come in this spring.”

U.S. used heavy-duty trucks

The Sandhills (Equipment Value Index shows used heavy-duty truck inventory is trending up. In February, inventory levels increased 4.76% month-over-month and 38.05% year-over-year.

Heavy-duty truck values softened overall in February. Asking values declined for the 10th consecutive month, dropping 3.23% month-over-month, and were down 10.42% year-over-year.

The downward auction value trends that began in April 2022 continued in February 2023. Used heavy-duty truck auction values decreased 3.22% month-over-month and 22.65% year-over-year.

U.S. used semi-trailers

Inventory for used semitrailers spiked 7.08% from January to February, following a 9.53% gain from December to January. Used semitrailer inventory increased 58.17% year-over-year.

Inventory increases, and resulting lower asking and auction values, were driven by dry van and reefer semitrailers.

Semitrailer asking values decreased again in February, dropping 0.43% month-over-month and 12.73% year-over-year.

Used semitrailer auction values are currently trending sideways and decreased 0.42% month-over-month in February. Compared to last February, auction values were down 25.1%.