Pennsylvania crash ends with tractor-trailer hanging from I-80 bridge

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A March 3 crash along Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania ended with a tractor-trailer dangling from a bridge.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. on March 3 on the southbound bridge on I-80 in Tremont Township, according to authorities.
The wreck snarled traffic on Molleystown Road for hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
Ravine Fire Company District 21 Station 1 said in a Facebook post that the accident also involved an SUV.
“Thankfully there was no entrapment in any of the vehicles and only minor injuries,” the Facebook post stated. “Units put down HAZMAT booms to contain some of the diesel fuel on the roadway.
