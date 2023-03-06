TheTrucker.com
Pennsylvania crash ends with tractor-trailer hanging from I-80 bridge

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this mangled big rig suffered only minor injuries after flying off a bridge on March 3 along Interstate 80.  (Courtesy: Ravine Fire Company District 21 Station 1 via Facebook)
The wreck blocked off traffic for hours on Molleystown Road as crews worked to clear the scene. (Courtesy: Ravine Fire Company District 21 Station 1 via Facebook)

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A March 3 crash along Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania ended with a tractor-trailer dangling from a bridge.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on March 3 on the southbound bridge on I-80 in Tremont Township, according to authorities.

The wreck snarled traffic on Molleystown Road for hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Ravine Fire Company District 21 Station 1 said in a Facebook post that the accident also involved an SUV.

“Thankfully there was no entrapment in any of the vehicles and only minor injuries,” the Facebook post stated. “Units put down HAZMAT booms to contain some of the diesel fuel on the roadway.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

