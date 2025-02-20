Volvo Trucks names Canadian Dealer Group of the Year

Gerry’s Truck Centre, a family-owned dealership group with locations in London and Woodstock, Ontario has been named by Volvo North America as its Canadian Dealer Group of the Year.

Volvo Trucks North America presented on February 19, 2025, during a special ceremony in Mississauga, Ontario, made the announcement via press release.

“This recognition underscores their exceptional contributions in critical areas, including sales volume and market share, customer satisfaction, parts sales, and commitment to sustainability initiatives,” the release stated.

Gerry’s Truck Centre has been serving the province for more than 40 years.

“Under the leadership of dealer principal Mike Wardle, Gerry’s Truck Centre has consistently demonstrated a commitment to providing best-in-class transportation solutions and outstanding customer service,” according to the release. “The dealership group has made significant investments in facility enhancements, employee training, and support for customers transitioning to sustainable transportation solutions. Both locations have also completed the rigorous process to be named Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealerships.”

“We are incredibly honored to be named Volvo Trucks’ 2024 Canadian Dealer Group of the Year. This award reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who go above and beyond every day to support our customers with world-class service and innovative solutions,” said Mike Wardle, dealer principal, Gerry’s Truck Centre. “At Gerry’s Truck Centre, we believe in building long-term relationships with our customers and providing them with the knowledge and support needed to navigate the evolving transportation landscape.”

“Gerry’s Truck Centre has exemplified what it means to be a Volvo Trucks dealer — delivering outstanding customer service, driving innovation, and embracing sustainability,” Matthew Blackman, managing director, Canada, Volvo Trucks North America, added, “Their unwavering dedication to excellence and their proactive approach to helping customers transition to the future of transportation make them truly deserving of this recognition.”

